Michigan City High School Went on Lockdown Monday

Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City went on lockdown Monday in response to suspicious activity after it was reported a student may have brought a firearm onto the school grounds.

Diocese of Gary spokeswoman Colleen McGinty-Rabine said, "Marquette Catholic High School Principal Katie Collignon was contacted by the School Resource Officer of the Michigan City Police Department about suspicious activity on the school campus,"

Michigan City Police Department Chief of Operations Kyle Shiparski said the agency responded to a report of a student possibly bringing a firearm onto school property.

McGinty-Rabine continued, "Precautionary safety measures were immediately implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff while the situation was investigated. The school administration is cooperating with the Michigan City Police Department as the investigation progresses.

"Officers quickly determined there was no threat to students, staff, or the public. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was thoroughly searched, and no firearms were located," Shiparski said. "Just a reminder to all 'if you see something, say something.' This helps keep our community safe."