Congressman Mrvan Gives Statement on Potential Lapse in Federal Government Funding

Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan released the statement below regarding the potential lapse in federal government funding.

“This shutdown will be the result of the Republican Majority’s inability to govern, and because they are unable to agree among themselves and unwilling to compromise with Democrats. Their dysfunction will harm our economy and hardworking Americans, who do not have the luxury of simply walking away from their jobs. I serve on the House Appropriations Committee because that is where bipartisan conversations occur, and I stand ready to work across the aisle to keep our government open, lower costs, expand access to health care, and strengthen our communities. The American people deserve stability and certainty, and a commitment from public servants to find bipartisan solutions. I encourage Speaker Johnson to call the House back into session so we can complete this necessary work.”