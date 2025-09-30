Union Township Woman is Missing

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a 67-year-old woman from a rural residence in Union Township. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Maria Edwards was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers, police said in a social media post asking for the public's assistance. She is listed at 5-foot, 110 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tuesday evening The Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Edwards and said she was last seen at 10:42 p.m. on Monday night.

It is not clear exactly where Edwards disappeared from and how long she has been missing. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple calls seeking additional details.

The Porter County Search and Rescue Team said on Facebook it was assisting with the search.

Police asked anyone with information about Edwards to call 911 or 219-326-7700.