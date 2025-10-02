St. Jude House Hosts Survivor Bingo For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

St. Jude House is hosting Survivor Bingo on October 16th, 2025 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, Indiana. The event is open to the public and celebrates survivors of domestic violence, providing them the opportunity to connect with other survivors while honoring domestic violence awareness month.

The event is free and features eight rounds of Bingo with prizes, giveaways, and information about domestic violence and St. Jude House services. The event will also feature food and drink for purchase, courtesy of St. Jude House partner vendors.

St. Jude House is a domestic violence shelter and center located in Crown Point, Indiana open to all survivors of domestic violence. In addition to free 24-hour, 365-day shelter and crisis intervention, St. Jude House also offers mobile advocacy, legal advocacy, case management, clinical therapy, child advocacy, adult advocacy, group services and programs, and financial empowerment.

The event is being held at Lake County Fairgrounds, at 899-857 Lake Street, Crown Point, IN 46307. Bingo starts approximately at 7 pm. Register to join at St. Jude House Survivor Celebration | St. Jude House, Inc. For more information call (219) 662-7066.