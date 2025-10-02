The Cindy’s Girls Foundation “Walking in Style” Fashion Show

Safe Coalition for Human Rights is promoting The Cindy’s Girls Foundation as they present the first annual She Rose: A Fashion and Empowerment Experience on October 19, at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale, along with more options to donate at the event.

Proceeds from this event support women in transition at local shelters in the community, providing access to life coaching, therapy, and gift cards. The goal is to raise awareness and bring comfort to women, allowing them to rediscover their worth.

“Our mission is to put purpose on the runway by uplifting voices and honoring stories,” said Cheryl D. “We donate essentials to help them navigate their journey and rebuild with strength and dignity. ”

The Cindy’s Girls Foundation was founded in 2018 and works to provide a safe and empowering space for people impacted by domestic violence.

Safe Coalition for Human Rights and The Cindy’s Girls Foundation both have similar mission statements of spreading awareness and supporting those who come from backgrounds of domestic abuse.

To learn more, visit www.cindysgirlsfoundation.org or contact Cheryl at 219-488-4655.