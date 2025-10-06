Ivy Tech Is Searching For a New Mascot
The Ivy Tech Community College Lake County campus is inviting community members to submit ideas for its new mascot.
The community college announced Monday it is launching a search for its first campus mascot. Submissions will be open through Oct. 17, with the winning idea earning Ivy Tech swag.
Once the submission period ends, a selection of finalists will be announced, with the public invited to vote on the final mascot options.
Chancellor John Gipson said, “This mascot will be more than just a symbol; It will be a unifying presence for Ivy Tech Lake County — bringing together our three locations in East Chicago, Crown Point, and Gary, while inspiring pride, tradition, and school spirit among our students and community.”
Students, faculty, staff, alumni and residents across Northwest Indiana are encouraged to submit their mascot ideas at forms.office.com/r/B0Y4VgSifi.