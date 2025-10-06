Ivy Tech Is Searching For a New Mascot

The Ivy Tech Community College Lake County campus is inviting community members to submit ideas for its new mascot.

The community college announced Monday it is launching a search for its first campus mascot. Submissions will be open through Oct. 17, with the winning idea earning Ivy Tech swag.

Once the submission period ends, a selection of finalists will be announced, with the public invited to vote on the final mascot options.

Chancellor John Gipson said, “This mascot will be more than just a symbol; It will be a unifying presence for Ivy Tech Lake County — bringing together our three locations in East Chicago, Crown Point, and Gary, while inspiring pride, tradition, and school spirit among our students and community.”