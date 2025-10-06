© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
NIRPC Awarded Economic Development Grant

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:44 PM CDT
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission

A release stated, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, recently announced a federal grant award for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a release said.

NIRPC will receive $70,000 to support the implementation of their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. According to the EDA, this funding aims to promote this effort to bring together the public and private sectors to strengthen the regional economy and create more job opportunities.
Tags
Local News NIRPCLocal NewsLake CountyLa Porte CountyPorter CountyU.S. Economic Development Administration
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
