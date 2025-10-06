NIRPC Awarded Economic Development Grant

A release stated, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, recently announced a federal grant award for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a release said.

NIRPC will receive $70,000 to support the implementation of their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. According to the EDA, this funding aims to promote this effort to bring together the public and private sectors to strengthen the regional economy and create more job opportunities.