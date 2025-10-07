Crown Point City Council Approved Annexation Ordinances

On Monday, The Crown Point City Council approved three annexation ordinances that will pave the way for an expansion of the city's Point 65 Business Park, which sits near the intersection of Interstate 65 and East 137th Avenue.

The industrial development, a project of Crown Point-based DVG Team, Inc., is already a mammoth undertaking. This spring, CORE X CROWN opened the first phase of a $200 million cold storage facility that is expected to eventually support as many as 150 jobs. Another cold storage firm, Atlanta-based Arcadia Cold, is putting up a $93 million, 294,000-square-foot warehouse of its own.

With the approval, the city will incorporate a total of 220 acres in what is now unincorporated Lake County; The land will be added to the city with a residential zoning designation. The developers are expected to petition for a change to industrial zoning at a later date.

Council President Jeff Ban told meeting attendees that "there's probably not going to be anything in your backyard in the next- at least- two to three years."

Alongside the three approved annexation ordinances, the council also approved a first reading of a fourth annexation ordinance in response to a petition from the same prospective developers.