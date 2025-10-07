Girls on The Run Northwest Indiana Announces Name Change

Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit that empowers young girls, announced that it has changed its name to Girls on the Run Indiana Crossroads (GOTR INC).

In 2024, GOTR INC expanded its service area from ten to twenty-one counties. The new service area covers the following counties: Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski, Benton, White, Carroll, Warren, Fountain, Vermillion, Parke, Montgomery, Putnam, Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Owen, and Greene.

This expansion covers areas to the east and south of the initial service area. Therefore, GOTR INC is all in the “name” of belonging.

GOTR INC already has several teams in these new counties, and they look forward to growing their reach with a name that reflects both Northwest and West Central Indiana.

“We believe our new name reflects our commitment to all the girls we serve—from the lakefront to the cities to the rural communities,” said Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director of GOTR INC. “We see you. We believe in you. We want you here. We hope you will join us in celebrating our new service area and our new name!”

‘Girls on the Run INC’ has served more than 24,000 girls since our opening in 2007. With research-based curricula and comprehensive national coach training, ‘GOTR INC’ is meeting the needs of today’s girls.