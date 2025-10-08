© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
State Rep. Pat Boy Set to Retire This Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 8, 2025 at 8:22 PM CDT
Indiana House Democratic Caucus

Outgoing state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is encouraging Democratic Party leaders in Indiana House District 9 to select LaPorte County Councilman Randy Novak to replace her at the Statehouse.

Boy officially endorsed Novak Wednesday, some 24 hours after announcing her plans to retire from public life Oct. 17, after seven years in the Indiana House and 15 more as a member of the Michigan City City Council.

“Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my family before they grow away from me, and that means it is time for another public servant to step forward.” Boy said. I am excited that Randy Novak has chosen to pursue the role of House District 9 state representative.”

Novak, a realtor and retired Michigan City fire chief, has served 11 years on the LaPorte County Council, including five as its president.

The caucus to select a new Democratic state representative to finish the 13 months remaining in Boy's term has not yet been set. A number of potential candidates are expected to at least consider running for Boy's House seat.
Local News Local NewsRep. Pat Boy (D-Michigan City)LaPorte County CouncilRandy Novak
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
