Lake County's Child Support Cash Payment Location is Relocating

Lake County's in-person child support payment office is relocating across the street in Crown Point.

Beginning Nov. 17, the new child support cash payment location will be the Lake County Juvenile Complex, 3000 W. 93rd Ave.

Payments can still be made until then inside the county clerk's office at the Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St. Child support payments can also be made at the Gary county court building, 15 W. 4th Ave. Services there won't be affected by the Crown Point office relocation.

Lake County Clerk Mike Brown said the new Crown Point payment office at the juvenile justice center will be more convenient for people to make child support payments.

More information about the Lake County clerk's office is available online at lakecountyin.gov or by calling 219-755-3000, option 5.