Valpo Local Announces Run for Indiana State House D-4

Ryan Kominakis, candidate for State Representative, today shared his intention to seek election to Indiana State House District 4 in 2026. House District 4 includes the communities of Malden, Kouts, and Valparaiso, where Kominakis is from.

“I want the community I grew up in to prosper,” said Kominakis. “I know the district needs to be a place where working class families can plant their roots, grow, and live comfortably. I am running because I believe we need someone who will do the work to bring integrity and good governance back to our district.”

Kominakis currently resides in Valparaiso and grew up in Union Township. He is a proud family man, who joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after high school, served from 2007 to 2012 and deployed four times during that period. An Afghanistan War Veteran, he has led marines in combat and has also served stateside as a section leader, leading and training young marines before their next deployment.

Kominakis returned home in 2012.

He currently works at US Steel as a crane operator and union crew leader – he has also served as a union representative for his fellow steelworkers for the past 11 years. In his spare time, he has been involved at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 988 in Valparaiso, holding several officer positions and chairs for ceremonies.

“Our district needs leaders that understand the regular citizens and their struggles and concerns,” added Kominakis. “Right now, working-class families in my community have been hit hard with the most recent utility rate hikes. My neighbors really feel like some of our state legislators completely disregard the critical issues that are detrimental to working-class families in our district. And I sincerely believe my family, your family, and the entire district deserves better.”

Kominakis is hosting a meet and greet event at VFW Post 988 in Valparaiso, on Roosevelt Road, on Nov 17 th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kominakis and his campaign can be found online via Facebook at “ryankominakis.for.indiana” or Twitter at “RyanKforIndiana”. Anyone with questions or just wants to reach out to the campaign, can email them to ryankominakisforindiana@gmail.com.