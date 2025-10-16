Water Main Break in Ogden Dunes

Thursday afternoon, a water main break occurred near Diana Rd and Indian Camp Trl. in Ogden Dunes. Residents may experience reduced water pressure, and those south of Indian Camp Trl. may have temporary water outages. Crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Due to the water main break, the Ogden Dunes Water Department has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory. This advisory is expected to remain in effect for approximately 48 hours.

It is recommended that all water used for cooking and drinking be boiled completely for five (5) minutes before use. You may continue to use water for bathing, washing, and other common activities as usual.

The water department said, “Updates will be provided as more information becomes available; We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and again, we appreciate your patience and understanding.”