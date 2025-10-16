© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

Water Main Break in Ogden Dunes

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:49 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Radio

Thursday afternoon, a water main break occurred near Diana Rd and Indian Camp Trl. in Ogden Dunes. Residents may experience reduced water pressure, and those south of Indian Camp Trl. may have temporary water outages. Crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Due to the water main break, the Ogden Dunes Water Department has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory. This advisory is expected to remain in effect for approximately 48 hours.

It is recommended that all water used for cooking and drinking be boiled completely for five (5) minutes before use. You may continue to use water for bathing, washing, and other common activities as usual.

The water department said, “Updates will be provided as more information becomes available; We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and again, we appreciate your patience and understanding.”
Tags
Local News Ogden DunesLocal NewsPorter County
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
See stories by Jona Robinson