Randy Novak Selected to Finish State Rep. Pat Boy's Term

A three-term member and former president of the LaPorte County Council is Northwest Indiana's newest state representative.

Democrat Randy Novak was chosen Saturday by party leaders in Indiana House District 9 to finish the one year remaining in the term of former state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Representative Pat Boy for her years of dedicated service and commitment to the people of our community. Her leadership has made a lasting impact, and it is truly an honor to be selected to continue her work at the Statehouse representing District 9," Novak said. "To the residents of District 9, I pledge to serve with integrity, transparency and dedication. I will work tirelessly to advance policies that strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for everyone in our area."

Novak faced no opposition at the party caucus to his appointment. The realtor and former Michigan City fire chief was identified by Boy as her preferred successor prior to her retirement Friday