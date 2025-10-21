Local Nonprofit Expands Mission

The Northwest Indiana-based nonprofit organization Paying It Forward has announced plans to expand and provide additional services in 2026.

The announcement follows a decision made in July to take a step back. “We took a brief break to refill our cups and find additional funding so that we can once again bring back our warm meal program,” said Chief Executive Officer Tamye Longoria. “Our warm heart community meals will provide both warm meals and community resources to struggling individuals in our local communities.”

The nonprofit organization mapped out its next steps as it aims to support its communities throughout the holiday season. The organization is also working towards opening a new office in 2026 to further assist the people of Northwest Indiana and Illinois. In announcing these plans, the organization reaffirms its mission statement: “We want to be the light on what may be a cloudy day.”

This year, Paying It Forward provided those in need with diapers, toiletries, and assistance with resumes. It also hosted an Easter event and a back-to-school event for the children. With the addition of the warm meal program and a glance at plans for the future, Paying It Forward continues its efforts to help the people of Northwest Indiana and its neighboring areas.