Mrvan Announces November's 'Community Conversations'

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 21, 2025 at 7:04 PM CDT

Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced his Community Conversations to be held in Indiana’s First Congressional District on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I invite residents to attend one of my ongoing Community Conversations to be held at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point or at the Calumet College of St. Joseph in the Robertsdale neighborhood of Hammond on November 1, 2025. I look forward to providing an update on the 119th Congress and hearing directly from constituents about any issues that are impacting the quality of life in Northwest Indiana.”

Saturday – November 1, 2025

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. – Lake County Government Center - Auditorium, 2293 North Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307. Attendees should go to the second building and enter through entrance S2

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Calumet College of St. Joseph - Room #200, 2400 New York Avenue, Whiting, IN 46394

*Please note that all times listed are Central Time*
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
