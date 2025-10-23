Frost Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of Indiana, including Lake and Jasper Counties, as fall weather continues to bring with it the first predicted dip below freezing this fall in Northwest Indiana.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 1 to 8 a.m. Friday in Lake County. A frost advisory in Porter County and southern LaPorte County that will be active during the same hours as Lake County's freeze warning has been issued.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees overnight into Friday morning, the NWS said.

The NWS warned, "Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. It recommends people either cover their outdoor plants or bring them indoors to protect them from the harsh cold.”

Another round of frost is possible Saturday morning.