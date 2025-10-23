The Foodbank of Northwest Indiana Receives Grant to Further Mission

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, a proud member of the Feeding America® network, has been awarded a grant to receive a brand-new refrigerated truck that will boost its ability to deliver fresh, nutritious food across the region.

“Through this grant in partnership with the Darden Restaurants Foundation and Penske Truck Leasing, the foodbank is going to be better poised to distribute even more nutrient dense foods to our neighbors in need in Lake and Porter counties,” said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “We're excited for this partnership that was brought to us through our affiliation with the Feeding America network of food banks.”

To celebrate this milestone, the food bank hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with support from partner organizations and state and local leaders on Oct. 22.

The grant goes beyond logistics and transportation. It symbolizes progress toward greater food equity for underserved communities.

Thanks to the generosity of Darden Restaurants and Penske, the Food Bank is one of just nine Feeding America partner food banks selected to receive support through this $2 million grant initiative.

“Hunger remains a widespread issue that touches lives in every corner of our country,” says Stephanie Ghertner, Executive Director of the Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation. “At Darden and the Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation, we believe in taking action to make a difference.”

This marks the fifth consecutive year that The Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation, the charitable arm of Darden Restaurants, and Penske have teamed up during Hunger Action Month to strengthen food access in communities disproportionately affected by hunger.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Bank of Northwest Indiana and its mission to fight hunger, visit www.foodbanknwi.org.