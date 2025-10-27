Gov. Mike Braun Calls Special Session on Redistricting and Federal and State Tax Issue

Governor Mike Braun will today sign a proclamation calling a special legislative session for the General Assembly to convene on Monday, November 3, 2025 to consider altering the boundaries of Indiana’s congressional districts and to consider resolving an important issue regarding federal and state tax compliance that must be addressed.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair," Said Governor Mike Braun. "I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana's tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings.”

Indiana uses federal tax law as the starting point for the Indiana tax return, and the recent changes to federal tax law in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act include provisions that impact Indiana state tax filings.

Addressing this discrepancy through a special session will provide taxpayers, accountants, and businesses the confidence and clarity ahead of filing season, avoid amended returns and filing delays, and continue the Indiana Department of Revenue’s strong record of fiscal management.