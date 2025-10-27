Mrvan's Statement on Indiana Special Legislative Session on Redistricting

Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan released the statement below on the announcement of a special legislative session on redistricting:

“As working families are facing skyrocketing energy costs, the loss of health care and food assistance programs, rising local taxes, and cuts to public safety, it is unsurprising that Governor Braun has chosen to convene a special legislative session on mid-decade redistricting at the request of President Trump.

The only thing more unpopular in Indiana than redistricting is the Governor himself. His attempt to silence the very voters he represents is yet another example of how out of touch he is with the people of our great state"

If the General Assembly moves forward with this partisan plan, I will continue to be a fighter for fairness, working with Republicans and Democrats alike to defend the voices of working families. I believe that representation should be earned through ideas and service, not political manipulation. My record of working cooperatively to create work and wealth for Indiana families will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for working families, expand economic opportunity, protect access to health care, support public safety, stand with our friends in organized labor, strengthen our farms and invest in our shared future. I am focused on getting results, not playing politics."

