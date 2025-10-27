Updated Facilities gives Postal Service a Complete Turn-Around

With continued investment in modernization, the Postal Service is more than ready to deliver for the 2025 holiday season.

Planning for peak delivery season begins every January. Over the past four years, USPS has invested nearly $20 billion in its facilities and processing capabilities with the goal of realigning the national postal network to meet the mailing and shipping needs of the modern consumer.

As a result, USPS is ready to handle the expected increase in mail and package volume during the holidays. These efforts will enable dependable, affordable and high-quality service throughout the season.

Through its investments, the Postal Service has built capacity into its processing, logistics and delivery infrastructure to meet customers’ evolving mail and package needs. Service standards updates allows for 2–3-day turnaround within the same regional service areas, with mail and packages to take less than three days, on average, to be delivered.

“The Postal Service plans throughout the year to deliver the nation’s mail and packages during the high-volume holiday season and we are well prepared and ready to deliver for the American public,” said Postmaster General and CEO David Steiner. “For the past several years, the Postal Service has been gaining market share in our package business, which reflects the strong value and excellent portfolio of the shipping options we provide. We expect to see a continuation of this trend in the coming holiday period and to continue winning a larger share of the nation’s shipping business.”