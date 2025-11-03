© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Event to Honor Lake County Veterans

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:05 PM CST

A ceremony recognizing Lake County's veterans takes place at 12 p.m., Thursday Nov. 13 in the "A" building of the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

Tom Clark, founder of the Lake County Veterans Museum, provides the keynote address at the event hosted by the Lake County Veterans Service office in conjunction with the Lake County Council.

Patriotic entertainment includes a performance by Lake County Pipes & Drums and the Merrillville High School Choralteens.

The event takes place on the Main (2nd) Floor of the A building in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall.
