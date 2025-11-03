Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Prepared to Fight for Fair Maps

Today, Indiana Republicans announced the Indiana General Assembly will convene early for its 2026 session, gaveling in on Dec. 1-12. In his announcement, Speaker of the House Todd Huston said lawmakers can discuss "any time sensitive issues," though he did not specifically mention redistricting. Mid-decade redistricting has gotten significant attention throughout the state following pressure from Washington, D.C.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC), issued the following statement regarding next month's convening:

"This announcement came just moments after the IBLC finished our rally in the Statehouse to stand against redistricting. Today, we heard the same thing from Hoosiers that we've been hearing since earlier this summer: They don't want new maps. Even Republican Hoosiers have voiced their opposition to redistricting. With specific dates now nailed down, we in the IBLC urge Hoosiers to continue reaching out to their elected officials to urge them not to redraw Indiana's congressional maps.

When we come back for session, I hope we can focus on the issues that really matter to Hoosiers. In a time where the cost of living continues to rise, Hoosiers need higher wages, lower utility bills, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and accessible, affordable child care.

Too many of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet, and redrawing our maps won't help them and their families. We have an opportunity here to truly help our constituents, and the IBLC will prioritize Hoosiers over political games. We hope our colleagues in the Republican Party will do the same in December. If they do move to redistrict, we will do everything we can to amplify the voices of the many Hoosiers we've heard from to advocate for fair maps."