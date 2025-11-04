A New Telephone Scam is Spreading Across Lake County

A new telephone scam targeting those with incarcerated family members has spread across Lake County.

The scam involves a caller seeking bond money for an incarcerated family member and urging the recipient to provide a credit card number, Crown Point police said.

“The scammers obtain details such as the arrest, charges, bond amount and even family contact information often within an hour of the arrest,” Police warned, “The Crown Point Police Department never requests credit card information for bond payments.“Payment is in person only or through a certified bail bondsman service.”

The Lake County Jail and Lake County Sheriff’s Department are reportedly aware of the situation.

Anyone unsure about the validity of a telephone call is encouraged to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 219-660-0000.