Veterans and Holocaust Memorial Site Dedication

On Saturday, November 8th the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway (FVMP), along with the City of Crown Point, will be hosting a site dedication ceremony for the future Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial.

The event will take place at Sauerman Woods Park, where the memorial will be located, at 11 AM Central time.

The event will feature a number of speakers who have been involved with the development of the memorial. These include former Crown Point Mayor James Metros and Rosalie Levinson from the NW Indiana Jewish Federation. Other invitees include WWII veterans and the families of those served and sacrificed. The Crown Point High School Choir will also perform during the event.

Mitch Barloga, president of the FVMP, said the memorial will honor the approximately 1,000 fallen soldiers in Lake County who served during both World Wars.

“Keep in mind World War I and World War II are a continuous story. We want to tell that story and the story of the Lake County veterans who sacrificed their lives,” Barloga said. “We plan to work around the pond, installing memorials for both World Wars and the Holocaust. We also plan to have an installation at the end of the pond with the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We hope to install that piece right away.”

The event will formally kick-off the fundraising campaign for the memorial project, which has been designed by the world-renowned firm of Beranbaum Jacobs Associates, with assistance from American Structurepoint.

Images of the future memorial can be found at www.vetparkway.com/ww1-2-holocaust.