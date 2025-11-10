Crown Point Schools Cut Job Positions

Crown Point Community School Corp. will cut 26 jobs and an early childhood program at year’s end as it braces for falling property tax revenues and more reductions next year.

In a communication sent to families on Nov. 6, Crown Point schools said the job reductions will include general education paraprofessionals in numerous schools, and credit recovery and study hall supervisors at the high school.

According to the district, all those impacted were informed of 30 open positions that are not being impacted, allowing them to continue working for the district.

Additionally, Crown Point schools said it was sunsetting its Birth to School program, which offers classes that support children from birth to five years old. The program was first paid through a grant when it began in 2017 and was later funded by the district when the grant expired.

The Bulldog Buddies Preschool program is currently not being impacted by the cuts. Crown Point schools said teachers, special education positions and services, as well as Title I positions and programming, would not be impacted by the cuts.

School officials said its upcoming budget could no longer sustain the program.

"We understand any change can cause concern," Superintendent Todd Terrill said in the communication. "These decisions were made after careful discussion while making sure student well-being and achievement remain our top priorities."

In recent months, school officials throughout the Region have been bracing for tighter budgets moving forward, as they face rising expenses, and less tax revenues due to property tax reforms passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.

Terrill told staff that more significant reductions could occur by next August, with those impacted being informed during the spring, "There's tough times coming, we're gonna get through it and we're gonna be as good as we ever have been.

An FAQs page about the district's cuts and budget is available on Crown Point schools website.