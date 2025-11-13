Mike Repay Elected First vice president of AIC

Mike Repay, Lake County Commissioner, was elected First Vice President of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. He began his term on November 1, 2025. Board elections were held during the AIC’s Annual Conference in September.

The AIC is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.

“I’m honored by the confidence of county leaders across Indiana. This is a moment of real opportunity for our communities, and I look forward to working side-by-side with my colleagues to build a future that is more prosperous, more connected, and more responsive to the needs of our residents,” said Mike Repay, Lake County Commissioner.

Repay was elected to his fourth term as commissioner in 2024. He is the President of the Board of Commissioners. Previously he served 2 years on the Lake County Council. Repay is a Purdue graduate, a licensed REALTOR and past member of the Association of Indiana Counties Board. He was raised in Hammond where he still resides with his daughter.

The AIC Board of Directors sets policies and legislative goals for the Association.