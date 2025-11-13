Mrvan Expressed Opposition to The Republican Majority’s Continuing Resolution

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan released the following statement after voting in opposition to the Republican Majority’s Continuing Resolution:

“‘I voted against the Republican Majority’s Continuing Resolution after serious deliberation with my colleagues and with input from constituents who participated in my Community Conversations and contacted my office. I am deeply grateful for the civic engagement and passion that so many constituents demonstrated to myself and my office throughout this difficult period.

I have spent my career as a public official working on behalf of individuals and families facing economic hardship, often through no fault of their own, who have been in need of access to food, housing, and health care. Too many times have I witnessed the difficult choice that families often make between choosing between a meal or health care services. While I appreciate that this legislation will ensure that emergency food assistance will be released as quickly as possible to children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities, it is wrong to do so at the expense of affordable health care benefits.

It is also regrettable that this Republican agreement denies our veterans the benefits promised to them by excluding specific advanced funds for the Toxic Exposures Fund. Our brave men and women who have served this nation should not face delays or challenges in receiving their care.

To add further insult, this agreement includes what can only be considered as a corrupt, taxpayer funded cash grab for eight Republican Senators, and I cannot in good conscience agree to vote for that precedent.

Finally, I remain deeply disappointed that the Republican Majority refused to extend the health care tax credits as part of this negotiation that so many small business owners and working families rely on, even as they allow the Trump Administration to direct $40 billion in federal funds to support Argentina’s economy.

As we move forward, the fight for access to affordable health care continues, and I remain committed to working with my colleagues to find a bipartisan agreement that restores the health care tax credits as soon as possible.”’