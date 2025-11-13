The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, November 29th at George’s Gyros, 325 N. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Come and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage and meet Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf, and have photos taken with them! Mrs. Claus will let everyone know when Santa will be arriving during the Annual Hometown Holiday Parade later in the day. Both dine in and carry out meals are available.

Guests are asked to bring canned goods or boxed cereal donations for the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Since 1982, Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry has provided food and supplies to those in need throughout the Duneland community.

Proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus will help support scholarships for college- bound CHS seniors, Chesterton Art Center, Duneland Family YMCA, Duneland Boys & Girls Club, Rebuilding Together Duneland, Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry, Duneland Schools Robotics Club, Porter Parks Department and other local, regional, national, and international Rotary projects.

Tickets are $10 per person; kids 5 years old and younger eat free! Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Tickets will also be available at Anton Insurance Agency, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and from all Chesterton-Porter Rotarians. For more information, contact event organizer Jim Anton at (219) 405-5078

*The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Library Service Center,

100 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton. Rotary is an international organization of business and professional men and women united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build good will and peace in the world.