Albert’s Jewelers Donates $50,000 for Hunger Relief

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers has proudly donated $50,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in celebration of the company’s 120th anniversary. The contribution underscores Albert’s long-standing commitment to supporting the community it has served since 1905 and highlights the Halpern family’s multigenerational dedication to philanthropy.

For more than a century, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers has embodied a mission rooted in service—both to its clients and to Northwest Indiana. The anniversary donation will help the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana provide more than 150,000 meals to children, seniors, and families across Lake and Porter counties. More than 7,000 children in the region face food insecurity each year, making community support more important than ever.

“We are honored to celebrate 120 years in business by supporting a cause that aligns with our family and company values, ”President of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, Josh Halpern said. “The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana delivers hope and nourishment every day, and we are proud to help advance their mission.”

Over 7 million meals are distributed annually by The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, and they continue to work tirelessly to meet the region’s growing needs. Support from community partners like Albert’s Diamond Jewelers helps sustain vital programs, including mobile markets, pantry support, senior nutrition services, and emergency food distribution.

“We are deeply grateful for Albert’s Diamond Jewelers’ generous gift,” said Victor Garcia, President of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “This donation comes at a crucial time and will directly support families facing food insecurity. We congratulate Albert’s on 120 years of service and thank them for being steadfast partners in our work.”