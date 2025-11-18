Strack & Van Til Launches Virtual Dietitian Services

Strack & Van Til has introduced a new, online registered dietitian program, giving Northwest Indiana shoppers direct access to personalized nutrition guidance.

Through the program, customers can virtually connect one-on-one with a registered dietitian to receive personalized nutrition counseling tailored to their lifestyle, preferences and health goals.

Strack & Van Til dietitians can help support a variety of conditions including heart health, diabetes prevention, gut health, healthy aging and sports nutrition. In addition to offering nutrition counseling, the dietitians offer other virtual services including on-demand store tours and meal planning workshops.

To get started, Strack & Van Til customers can schedule a free 30-minute Discovery session online. During these introductory sessions, individuals will meet virtually with a registered dietitian to discuss their current eating habits, health goals and medical history to determine next steps for continued progress.

“Our mission has always been to make lives easier,” said Jeff Strack, president of Strack & Van Til. “By offering nutrition guidance online, we can help empower individuals to make better nutrition choices to support their health journey.”

The dietitian program is operated in partnership with Strack & Van Til’s parent company, Hy-Vee, which has offered dietitian services to customers across the Midwest since the early 2000s.

To learn more, customers can visit: Nutrition Counseling and Meal Planning - Strack & Van Til Food Market