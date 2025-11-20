Michigan City Receives Grant for Environmental Redevelopment

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency awarded Michigan City a $500,000 grant to cleanup and redevelop brownfield sites that have been polluted by hazardous substances.

The city is now seeking help from environmental engineering and consulting firms on how to administer the money while fulfilling the federal requirements and regulations. It’s seeking proposals for managing and implementing the U.S. EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant over the next four years.

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “The scope of the work includes program management and brownfield prioritization to environmental investigation and community outreach.”

Environmental engineers will help coordinate the brownfield projects with the EPA and help determine eligibility, cleanup plans, potential reuse and sources of funding. They also will assist with community outreach, including at public meetings.

“Having expertise and targeted plans for brownfields is key to safely reusing these sites as part of the city’s strategic plan,” Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “Brownfield properties are unique and can be challenging for potential redevelopment.”