CPHS Student Journalists Earn Top National Honors

Crown Point High School student journalists continued their record of excellence this fall, earning top national recognition across multiple media platforms including broadcast journalism, yearbook, news, magazine writing, and multimedia storytelling.

This November, students from Crown Town Media, CPTV, Excalibur Yearbook, and Inklings News traveled to Nashville for the Fall 2025 JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention. The event welcomed more than 5,000 students from 48 states and eight countries, with 1,668 students competing in the National Student Media Contests - the largest field since 2019. CPHS students won awards in the following categories:

Excalibur Yearbook

10th Place - Sports Photo: Madison Duffy

Honorable Mention - News Editing/Headline/Current Events: Duaa Khan

Honorable Mention - Copy/Caption: Sports: Abby Vester

Honorable Mention - Copy/Caption: Academics: Alyssa Torres

Inklings Newsmagazine

Excellent - Commentary Writing: Ma’Rae Wallace

Crown Town Media / CPTV

Excellent - Multimedia Broadcast: Jayla Miller

Honorable Mention - Broadcast Newswriting: Cameron Qualls

“These awards highlight the extraordinary and continued dedication of our student journalists and teachers,” said Crown Point High School principal Russ Marcinek. “Their work consistently reflects professionalism and a sense of responsibility to their community.”

Also in November, CPHS broadcast students brought home a National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), marking four consecutive years of earning the award. CPTV earned the Student Production Award for Headline News for their segment “Quick Cut.” The NATAS Student Production Awards celebrate excellence in television and digital storytelling across the United States.

In their acceptance message, student broadcasters Ariana Pantoja and Rana Stevens expressed gratitude.

“A heartfelt thank you to our program advisors Chris Gloff and Brent Barber, to the dedicated staff of Crown Town Media and CPTV News, to our principal Mr. Russ Marcinek,and to the Crown Point Community School Corporation for valuing student journalism.”