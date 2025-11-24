Grant Allows Valparaiso 'Y' to Expand Accessibility for Community Members

The Valparaiso Family YMCA has been awarded a Community Fund grant from the Porter County Community Foundation in support of its Equal Access Aquatics project, according to a release.

The exact amount of the grant was not released, but it supports the purchase of a new ADA-compliant mobile pool lift chair at the Y’s Aquatics Center. Each year, the Y serves more than 16,000 members and provides aquatic physical therapy to more than 300 people.

The addition of the new mobile lift chairs will replace an outdated unit and expand access to the hot tub area, improving safety for caregivers and staff while ensuring that every member, regardless of physical ability, can benefit from the healing and recreational opportunities of aquatic programs.