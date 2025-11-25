Unity Foundation of LaPorte County Receives Grant from Solar Farmer Developers

Hoosier Solar, which is developing two solar farms in Northwest Indiana, gave $35,000 to the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County.

The solar farm developer, which is building the North Bend and Starke Central projects in Starke County, established a Hoosier Solar Community Fund to help address LaPorte County’s greatest needs, Its donation will triple to $105,000 due a Lilly Endowment matching every dollar with two additional dollars.

Unity Foundation of LaPorte County President and CEO Jeri Pat Gabbert said. “We are grateful to Hoosier Solar for their generous gift, which will help us address our community’s most pressing needs for generations to come.”

The donation gives the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County flexibility in how it is used. It will go toward needs like early childhood education, the environment and human services.

“We are proud to support the Unity Foundation’s mission to strengthen LaPorte County’s social and economic vitality,” said Steven Lichtin, CEO of Hoosier Solar. “At Hoosier Solar, our commitment to being a good neighbor is central to how we operate. We’re honored to give back to the communities we call home through local investment and meaningful partnerships.”

The company’s donation to the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County will continue to generate interest and be used to award grants every year.

“As a LaPorte County resident and former county official, I’ve seen firsthand the positive difference the Unity Foundation makes for our community,” said Tony Hendricks, the LaPorte County senior adviser for Hoosier Solar. “Hoosier Solar is committed to being a responsible and engaged partner. We work alongside local leaders, neighbors, and organizations to invest in a strong legacy for future generations. Through this partnership, we’re helping address real local needs while supporting the continued growth and well-being of LaPorte County.”