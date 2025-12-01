Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana Received Grants for Expansion

For the past four years, the Down Syndrome Association Northwest Indiana has resided in Schererville, Indiana. This facility is known as the Friendship Center, and it is where the members of the Down Syndrome Association meet for all sorts of events. They host things such as craft nights, holiday parties, karaoke, playgroups, cooking experiences, and more. They have made this space work for the past few years, but with the growing demands of the population, they are planning to expand.

Since 2021, the association has added 2500 square feet of space right next door to the Friendship Center to allow for a large commercial-grade kitchen that they can use for instruction, practice, and creating items they can sell to the public. They will also be able to have a much larger and more accessible space for their play groups and dance and exercise activities.

The Down Syndrome Association has been serving the region and its families since 1987. They have changed the lives of many people through the use of their services. The region of Northwest Indiana has recognized their impact and has awarded them with three large sums of money that will largely help fund their new expansion project and their Healthier Living program.

Last week, a $60,000 donation was received from Pirates Incorporated, alongside other donations from the Legacy Community Foundation and the Crown Point Community Foundation Grant.

Olivia Longo is a 24-year-old woman with Down Syndrome. She spoke on behalf of the Association at the Annual Voyage of the Pirates for Kids Organization.

“We can dream about this because of you. Your support gives us hope for the future- children not even born yet will have meaningful opportunities, real friendships, and healthy lives”, Olivia said.

Donations and grants such as these help individuals with Down Syndrome build skills, stay healthy, and form lasting friendships. As the world changes, support from the community helps them dream bigger.

The Down Syndrome is looking forward to their new expansion and all of the new opportunities that it will bring. The differences the organization makes on individuals and families will leave a lasting impact on society.

To get involved with the Down Syndrome Association’s events, to volunteer, donate, or find out more information, visit info@dsanwi.org, or call (219) 838-3656.