Mid-decade Redistricting Moves Forward

After hours of public testimony against mid-census redistricting, the House Elections and Apportionment Committee approved a bill allowing for redistricting to move forward for consideration by the House in an 8-5 vote.

The lone Republican ‘no’ vote came from State Rep. Tim Yocum, R-Clinton, who voted with the four Democratic committee members against mid-census redistricting. Democrats proposed five amendments to the bill, including one that would require a study committee on when to hold redistricting, but they all failed 4-9.

The House convened its session shortly after the hearing, voting 63-24 to accept the committee report on House Bill 1032. After the session, State Rep. Earl Harris, D-East Chicago, said the House is scheduled to hear House Bill 1032 on second reading Thursday and third, and final, reading Friday.

House Bill 1032, would allow the legislature to amend congressional districts “at a time other than the first regular session of the general assembly convening immediately following the United States decennial census” and establish new Indiana Congressional district boundaries.

The current bill will not expire before Nov. 3, 2026. Under the bill, the Secretary of State’s Election Division will assist counties with implementation of the new maps.

President Donald Trump and his administration has asked Republican-led states to undertake mid-census redistricting to maintain the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In response to Trump’s request, Texas conducted mid-census redistricting to give Republicans five more seats, to which California responded with voter-approved mid-census redistricting to create five more seats.

Before gaveling Monday, the House released its proposed map that splits the current First District, held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, into two, which effectively puts the northern half of Porter County into the Second District. The new First District stretches from Lake County toward central Indiana.

The Seventh District, currently held by U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis, was divided into four sections, with the majority of Marion County split into the districts held by U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve, R-Indianapolis and U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Salem.

The new map was drawn by a group that works with the Republican National Committee.

The state’s First, Second, Third, Seventh and Ninth Districts will have 753,948 Hoosiers and the state’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Districts will have 753,947 Hoosiers under the “new map”.

Over 60 individuals testified (only two were in favor of mid-census redistricting) for more than three hours in committee Tuesday. Those who opposed the measure criticized the state’s Republican leadership for proposing a redistricting bill to appease Trump and urged them to vote ‘no’.