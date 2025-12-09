District 1 Received Nearly $2 Million in Road-Funding Grants

Communities in Senate District 1 will receive nearly $2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 1, Gary received $999,999.94 and Lake County received $1 million in grants.

"I am extremely happy to see local leaders from northwest Indiana taking advantage of this great program," Dernulc said. "Being on the edge of Indiana, we get many visitors heading to different parts of the state and having these funds to help improve our infrastructure will make us even more attractive to those looking to move or do business here."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.