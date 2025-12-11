State Senate Defeats Redistricting Bill

After a shocking 19 to 31 vote against the congressional redistricting, called for by President Donald Trump, Indiana Lawmakers began to weigh in.

Governor Mike Braun expressed his disappointment in the outcome saying, “A small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump; Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences.”

Local State Representative Frank J. Mrvan shared his gratitude with this assembly victory saying, ‘I strongly commend the courage and resolve our Indiana lawmakers demonstrated in reaching a firm decision against mid-decade redistricting. Their willingness to stand by the maps adopted in 2022 reflects a clear commitment to stability, transparency, and responsible governance.

Aside from Braun 's disappointment, other Hoosiers continued to express their gratitude and relief that the bill did not pass.

Indiana State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA-IN) Haley Bougher said this was an important victory for Hoosiers today.

“The legislature’s decision to halt this mid-cycle redistricting scheme shows that people across Indiana will not accept partisan map drawing done behind closed doors. This effort to gerrymander districts and weaken the voices of communities represented by leaders like Rep. Frank Mrvan and Rep. Andre Carson was never what Hoosiers wanted. Stopping it affirms a simple truth: we believe in fair representation, not political games.”

Braun concluded his statement to say that he will be working closely with the President to “challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers.”