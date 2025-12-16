Purdue University Northwest’s New 'Roberts Impact Lab'

Purdue University Northwest’s Roberts Impact Lab will start filling some of the void left behind by the closure of the Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital.

Purdue Northwest touts the lab as "the centerpiece of Hammond’s developing innovation district."

The quantum and applied research laboratory will open at 5454 Hohman Avenue on part of the hospital's old footprint in 2026. City officials say it will be one of the major cornerstones of the downtown revitalization plans.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees voted last week to approve $10 million in operating funds for the Roberts Impact Lab. About $7.5 million in reserves and $2.5 million in donations will go toward planning, financing and building out the first floor of the new facility.

The Roberts Impact Lab will help entrepreneurs with testing, prototyping and training and will work with the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the Bloch Tech Hub and other partners; The Roberts Impact Lab will start hosting innovation and research initiatives next year.

Hammond is in talks with a developer about redeveloping the rest of the hospital site.