Jennifer-Ruth Green's Ethics Violation Settlement Approved

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:41 PM CST
Official Facebook Page

A settlement agreement between the Indiana State Ethics Commission and former Secretary of Public Safety Jennifer-Ruth Green, was approved Thursday morning.

Green will pay a $10,000 fine to resolve an ethics violations complaint and the fine has to be paid within the next 60 days.

Under the agreement, the commission will not impose further penalties and both sides “shall result in the final disposition of this proceeding.” Green waived her statutory right to a public hearing to contest the complaint, according to the agreement.

The Committee to Elect Jennifer-Ruth Green issued a statement Thursday calling the settlement “a major legal victory” for Green.

According to the statement, “(The) Office of Inspector General attempted to throw the kitchen sink at her based on a politically motivated sham of an investigation, including nine charges alleging everything from criminal conduct to inappropriate behavior, along with a laundry list of petty accusations.

Green took responsibility for “minor violations that occurred” including: code of ethics violations for political activity, ghost employment, misuse of state property, and prohibition against retaliation, the statement continued.
