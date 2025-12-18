Lake of The Four Seasons Pushes for a 2026 Service Budget Increase

Residents of the Porter County side of Lakes of the Four Seasons listened to a pitch for the financial needs of the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force( LOFSVFF) ahead of a special Thursday meeting of the Porter County Board of Commissioners.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, said there is no more funding to be had and he doesn’t believe key individuals at the fire department understand how the tax rate was set and what would go into raising it. He said the only way to raise more money would be to expand the physical size of the district.

LOFSVFF Chief Kevin Heerema said current negotiations stand at a $260,000 shortfall.

The meeting was scheduled as the West Porter Township Fire Protection District seeks to agree to a contract for 2026 with the fire force, which includes the Porter County side of LOFS as well as Winfield Township and the Town of Winfield.

Board Attorney Adam Sworden. provided a packet at the meeting that included a statement released Friday regarding a recent meeting between the district board and the department

“The District’s takeaway from the meeting is that the Department is unwilling to provide EMS service to the District unless additional funds are provided to them. Unfortunately for the District, it does not have the funds the Department is seeking,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say the District is unwilling to enter into a contract with EMS service being provided. It also states that the District is willing to commit $225,000, or $1,076 per call, compared to the $554 per call the Town of Winfield currently pays.

Another meeting to readdress the issue will be scheduled.