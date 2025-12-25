Police Presence To Increase For Safer Roadways

For the remainder of the year, Indiana State Police will be increasing the number of patrols to promote safer roads during the holidays according to a statement released on Friday.

ISP is partnering with the Indiana Crime Justice Institute (ICJI) as part of the annual Safe Family Travel campaign with support by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

They plan to focus specifically on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations. Alcohol impaired driving is one of the long-standing leading causes of fatal car crashes, according to the NHTSA. Smaller improvements, such as remembering to buckle up, can also be one of the most preventable actions to avoid serious injuries and death on the road.

Executive director of ICJI Douglas Huntsinger in the press release. “We see the consequences of unsafe driving every day. By buckling up, slowing down and never driving impaired, we can all help make Indiana's roads safer this season.”

The conducting of sobriety checkpoints and saturating patrol vehicles to encourage safer driving and seat belt use, will increase. Motorists are encouraged to call 911 to report unsafe or impaired drivers. For more safety tips visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving.