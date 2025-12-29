Hobart Fire Department Announces Promotions & Establish New Engineer Rank

The Hobart Fire Department conducted a formal promotion ceremony Monday recognizing the advancement of six firefighters and marking a historic milestone within the department.

During the ceremony, Charles Sawyer was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. In addition, Brian Wedel, Bryan Sons, Kevin Williamson, Donald Peckler, and Ciara Ditchcreek were promoted to the rank of Engineer, becoming the founding members of the newly established Engineer position in the history of the City of Hobart’s full-time fire department.

Fire Chief Enrique Lopez addressed attendees by emphasizing that promotions within the department are earned through dedication, training, and consistent commitment to service.

The promotion of five firefighters to the rank of Engineer represents a significant organizational development for the department. This newly established position serves as a critical operational role, bridging company officers and firefighters while ensuring the safe and effective operation of fire apparatus.

“These individuals completed extensive state certification training and successfully navigated a rigorous promotional process,” Lopez said. “By being the first, they are defining the standard for what the Engineer position will represent moving forward.”

As Engineers, the promoted firefighters are entrusted with the operation of department apparatus, crew safety, and key decision-making responsibilities during emergency responses. Lopez emphasized that the actions and professionalism of these founding Engineers will shape expectations for future members who pursue the rank.

The ceremony also recognized the role of family members in supporting the firefighters’ careers. Lopez thanked families for their patience, sacrifice, and continued encouragement, noting that promotions reflect the collective commitment of both firefighters and their loved ones.

Mayor Josh Huddlestun concluded the ceremony by formally confirming the promotions.