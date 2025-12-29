Northwest Indiana's First Transitional Veteran Family Home

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, in partnership with the City of Lake Station and with financial support from the Lake County Community Economic Development Department (LCCEDD), proudly announces the opening of the first transitional home in Northwest Indiana was designed specifically to support veteran parents with children.

This innovative housing initiative addresses a critical gap in veteran housing across Lake County. Currently, all transitional and veteran rental housing options in Lake County are limited to one-bedroom units, which do not accommodate veterans returning from deployment with children.

This is the first and only transitional housing option in the region that supports an entire veteran family, ensuring families can remain together while rebuilding stability.

Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana said, “This project fills a critical gap in our local housing continuum and demonstrates how strong partnerships can deliver real, lasting impact for those who have served our country.”

The project was made possible in part through financial support from the Lake County Community Economic Development Department, underscoring the County’s commitment to veteran services and family-centered housing solutions.

The City of Lake Station has provided full support for the initiative, recognizing the importance of innovative housing solutions for veterans and their families.

“We are proud that Lake Station is home to this first-of-its-kind transitional veteran family home,” said Mayor Bill Carroll. “This collaboration reflects our city’s commitment to supporting veterans, strengthening families, and creating opportunities for stability and success.”

The home is fully completed and move-in ready, and Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is currently accepting applications from a veteran parent with children who are in need of transitional housing. The home provides a safe, stable environment where families can focus on reconnecting, rebuilding, and preparing for long-term housing success.