Merrillville Responds to Washington Post Article

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:05 PM CST

The Town of Merrillville is aware of a Washington Post article reporting that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is considering locations nationwide for potential processing centers.

In the Washington Post article, Merrillville was referenced on a map as a possible processing site; However, the town has received no official communication from ICE or any federal agency regarding such a proposal. Upon learning of the report, Merrillville officials immediately began reviewing the matter. Currently, the town has no information confirming the accuracy of the Washington Post report.

Town leadership will continue to seek clarification from appropriate federal and other sources, and officials will keep the community informed as verified information becomes available.
