Michigan City Offers Free Bus Rides

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published January 5, 2026 at 9:09 PM CST
Michigan City fb

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch announced municipal bus rides are now free throughout the city. The no-fare rides took effect Dec. 1 following earlier approval by the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety.

In a public statement the mayor’s office, “This major policy change allows Michigan City residents, workers, students, seniors, visitors, and the general public to utilize the entire public transit system at no cost to the rider.”

Michigan City Transit aims to enhance service efficiency, reduce boarding times and improve the overall rider experience with the elimination of fares.

Transit Director Robin Barzoni-Tillman said, “The mayor has emphasized that public transit is essential infrastructure, and removing fares ensures that every member of the community can travel freely, safely, and affordably.”

Michigan City Transit provides fixed-route and ADA paratransit transportation throughout the community, connecting residents to employment, healthcare, education, shopping, and essential services.

For more information, schedules, and service updates, visit the Michigan City Transit website or contact the transit office at 219-873-1502.
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
