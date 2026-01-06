2026 legislative session Continues

State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) gathered with fellow legislators this week at the Statehouse to continue the 2026 legislative session.

While the 124th session ceremonially began on Organization Day, in November, state lawmakers returned to the Statehouse to work on legislation in December and return this week for the rest of session. By state law, the 2026 session will conclude on or before March 14. With the change to the normal schedule, the legislature is expected to adjourn in late February.

"I am happy to be back at the Statehouse to work on my legislation," Dernulc said. "This session, I am working on a number of bills covering topics like changing the three-way permits in Schererville, addressing increases in utility costs from NIPSCO, helping expand efforts to prevent human trafficking and child grooming, helping those suffering from a substance abuse disorders and establishing a pilot program for the rounding of Lake County local taxes."