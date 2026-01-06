Crown Point Expands Community Foundation Building

Plans by the Crown Point Community Foundation to build a new 4,600-square-foot office building will go forward following action taken Monday.

The Crown Point City Council suspended the rules, upon the initial reading, and gave final approval for a zone change from residential to office services for 6.2 acres at 12410 Marshall Street, property owned by the Crossroads YMCA.

Foundation spokesman Jeff Ban said the organization, which was founded in 1990, has outgrown its location at 115 S. Court St. and needs to expand.

In addition, there are no provisions for much-needed private meeting rooms.

Ban said the present location is “woefully small” and offers only two small office rooms for a staff of six. He deemed the site not appropriate for a residential area but a good fit for their project.

Now that zoning was approved, the construction could begin later this year.