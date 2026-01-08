Martinez Responds to False Statements Shared Online

Following an incident earlier in the week, in which a Lake County sheriff officer was hospitalized due to a head-on collision during a pursuit, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. addressed the public's concerns on social media about the department's efforts.

The post began with the announcement that the injured officer had been released from the hospital and is doing well. Martinez then addressed the online discourse that he has seen across social media platforms.

Martinez continued by saying, "While I'm grateful for this good news, it's important to address the inaccurate claims criticizing our department's commitment to the area of Lake County,"

In reference to a recent podcast posted on social media that suggested that the sheriff's department police officers "fail to serve communities north of Ridge Road," Martinez said that these claims are simply false.

"To suggest otherwise is irresponsible and offensive to the men and women who dedicate their lives to serve and protect all Lake County residents," he said.

The department often receives calls from residents in the area thanking them for their dedication to public safety.

Martinez said the department prioritizes making Lake County safer everyday, and they will remain focused in their efforts, despite the factually incorrect statements about the department and will continue to deliver real results.